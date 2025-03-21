Japan Court Rejects Damages for Coercive Interrogations

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court on Friday rejected a petition for damages for coercive interrogations in an embezzlement case in which a former company president was acquitted later.

In an interlocutory judgment, Presiding Judge Shinji Oda said that the investigations by the special investigation squad of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office "cannot be regarded as illegal."

The former president, Shinobu Yamagishi, 62, of Osaka-based real estate company Pressance Corp., seeks about 700 million yen in damages from the government. He plans to appeal against the judgment.

The coercive interrogations were conducted during the investigations into the embezzlement, for which Yamagishi was arrested and tried but was acquitted.

The judge said that the special squad's indictment "certainly contained parts seen as deserving criticism in hindsight."

