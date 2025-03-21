Jiji, Yomiuri Journalists Receive Vaughn-Uyeda Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Journalists from Jiji Press and the Yomiuri Shimbun daily were awarded the Vaughn-Uyeda Memorial International Journalistic Prize for fiscal 2024 at a ceremony in Tokyo on Friday.

The two winners--Ryota Dei, 47, a senior staff writer in the foreign news department of Jiji Press, and Yumiko Kurashige, 42, a Roma correspondent of Yomiuri--received honor certificates and extra prizes at the ceremony.

Dei was recognized for his reporting on the competition among countries for natural resources in the Arctic Circle and the impact of global warming in the region by visiting the Norwegian territory of Svalbard between May and June 2024.

"I think it was meaningful for readers to learn about the Arctic Circle, a region far from Japan, and the people who live there," Dei said at the ceremony.

Kurashige, who reported from Ukraine under Russian aggression, said, "I would like to continue reporting from the ground with a determination not to leave the people of Ukraine behind."

