Japan, China, S. Korea Agree on Early Leaders' Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea on Saturday confirmed that they will accelerate efforts to hold the next summit of the three countries' leaders in Japan at an early and appropriate time.

The three ministers, meeting at the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, also agreed to promote future-oriented cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and the environment.

This was the first meeting of foreign ministers of the three countries since November 2023, when the ministers met in Busan, South Korea.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya chaired the latest meeting, which was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

After the meeting, the three made a joint press announcement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]