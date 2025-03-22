Ishiba Voices Resolve to Strengthen Deterrence amid Regional Threats

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., March 22 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his determination to strengthen Japan's deterrence capabilities to counter threats from neighboring countries, including China and North Korea, in his speech at the National Defense Academy's graduation ceremony Saturday.

"We must strengthen deterrence so that threats such as armed invasion do not reach our country," Ishiba said.

"The biggest foundation of defense capabilities is people," he also said, stressing the importance of improving the treatment of Self-Defense Force personnel.

"If you look at Ukraine, it is clear that ordinary daily lives will be lost when an armed invasion occurs," he stated, stressing his view that it is essential to drastically strengthen defense capabilities. He noted that this cannot be achieved solely by improving SDF equipment, and emphasized that SDF officers serve as the core of Japan's defense capabilities and their efforts are directly linked to strengthening deterrence.

Ishiba promised to "take the lead in improving the treatment" of SDF officers so that they can focus on their duties with pride and honor and feel a sense of job satisfaction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]