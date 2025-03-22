Iwaya, Wang Agree to Promote Mutually Beneficial Japan-China Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Saturday agreed that their countries will work on resolving pending issues and strengthen cooperation to promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship.

The two reached the agreement during talks at a hotel in Tokyo.

In the talks, Iwaya expressed concern over the Chinese military's hegemonic actions in the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea.

It was the first meeting between the two since they met in Beijing in December last year.

At the beginning of the latest meeting, Iwaya said, "It is important to build a relationship in which we can discuss frankly, including on resolving issues and addressing concerns."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]