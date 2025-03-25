Shared Meals Lead to Greater Happiness: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, March 24 (Jiji Press)--New research has found a robust, positive relationship between sharing meals and subjective well-being.

According to the recently published 2025 World Happiness Report, the less frequently one eats alone, the greater their sense of happiness.

The survey by U.S. analytics company Gallup Inc. and Japanese food maker Ajinomoto Co. was carried out in 142 countries and regions between 2022 and 2023.

Controlling for other forms of social interaction, the survey found that those who ate all of their meals each week alone rated their happiness at an average of 4.9 on a 10-point scale.

