LDP Faces Headwinds in Tokyo Assembly Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--With three months to go until a Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, things are not going in favor of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has been hit with political funds scandals both on the national politics stage and at the assembly.

The focal point of the June 22 election will be whether the LDP, the largest force in the assembly, can maintain its current seat count of 30.

"We'll definitely face headwinds," because of the scandals, a senior member of the LDP's Tokyo assembly group said.

Many view the election as a precursor to an election this summer for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Another key area in the assembly race is whether the LDP and Komeito plus Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), which support Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, will maintain their majority.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]