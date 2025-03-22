Japan, China, S. Korea Agree on Early Leaders' Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea on Saturday confirmed that they will accelerate efforts to hold the next summit of the three countries' leaders in Japan at an early and appropriate time.

The three ministers, holding talks at the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Iikura Guest House in Tokyo for about 80 minutes, also agreed to promote future-oriented cooperation in the fields of human exchange, trade and public health.

This was the first meeting of Japanese, Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers since November 2023, when the ministers met in Busan, South Korea, and the 11th such meeting.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya chaired the latest meeting, which was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

"We had a frank exchange of views from a broad perspective and confirmed the promotion of future-oriented cooperation," Iwaya told a joint press conference after the meeting. He emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation that contributes to people's lives and noted that the three agreed to continue talks to achieve by the next three-way summit meeting concrete results in promoting their countries' mutual understanding, advancing trilateral cooperation to protect livelihoods and resolving common issues such as the declining birthrate and aging population.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]