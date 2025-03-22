Japan, South Korea Affirm Cooperation over North Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, on Saturday affirmed that their countries as well as the two plus the United States will continue to cooperate in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Iwaya and Cho held talks for an hour and 50 minutes at the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Iikura Guest House in Tokyo. Their previous meeting was held in South Korea in January this year.

Iwaya noted that the strategic importance of cooperation between Japan and South Korea and among the two countries and the United States is increasing as the global situation enters "a period of upheaval."

In response, Cho said he hopes that the flow of exchanges like the present one will be maintained in the future.

The two shared serious concerns over developments in North Korea, including the expansion of military cooperation with Russia and malicious cyber activities such as cryptocurrency thefts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]