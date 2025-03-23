Japan Protests Chinese Statement on Ishiba's Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Foreign Ministry has said that there was an error in the announcement by the Chinese side regarding Friday's meeting in Tokyo between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The ministry said Saturday that it has already protested for a correction.

According to Beijing's announcement, Ishiba said during the meeting that he respects the position detailed by the Chinese side. Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, "There is no fact that the prime minister made such a statement and it is regrettable."

