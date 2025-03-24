INTERVIEW: "Hanko" Maker Chief to Be Up for Challenge for Next 100 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Shachihata Inc. is up for the challenge during the next 100 years, the head of the Japanese "hanko" seal maker, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding this year, said.

Shachihata, which is known as its X-stamper stamp series, will work on actively offering products and services using its own technologies that led to several creative products, President Masayoshi Funahashi said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"We'll take on the next 100 years as well," the 59-year-old said.

Shachihata started out as a stamp pad manufacturer. The company later released self-inking rubber stamps and a workflow system using electronic seal stamps. They were viewed as competing with the company's existing products, but became a hit.

"If we take a step back and look at the bigger picture, (all our products) coexist," Funahashi said.

