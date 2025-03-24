Japan SDF Joint Operations Command Launched

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Joint Operations Command at the Self-Defense Forces that directs the operations of the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs in an integrated manner was launched on Monday.

The new SDF command, headed by Lt. Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, has a staff of around 240. It aims to improve the SDF's readiness and deterrence in times of emergency.

The Joint Operations Command was established by separating the command division from the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry.

The idea of setting up the new command is said to have originated from the fact that at the time of the 2011 major earthquake and tsunami that mainly struck northeastern Japan, then chief of staff at the Joint Staff got caught up in explaining the situation to the prime minister.

The government's three key national security-related documents drawn up in 2022 stipulated the establishment of a system that would allow the commander to concentrate on unit operations.

