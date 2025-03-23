“Osaka Healthcare Pavilion” Unveiled to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 23 (Jiji Press)--A preview ceremony was held Sunday for the “Osaka Healthcare Pavilion” to be run by the prefecture and city of Osaka at the 2025 World Exposition, which begins next month in the western Japan city.

Inside the pavilion, a myocardial cell sheet using induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cell technology and an experience-based area where avatars are generated based on visitors’ health data were shown to the press.

An evolved version of the “human washing machine,” which attracted attention at the Osaka Expo 55 years ago, was also unveiled, and Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura actually experienced it.

The theme of the pavilion is “REBORN”, which means the reincarnation of people. The exterior of the pavilion is characterized by the image of a bird’s nest, and there are three pillars that imitate the structure of DNA inside the building. Technologies related to life and health will be on display, allowing visitors to experience the future.

The human washing machine 55 years ago made headlines as it automatically washed and dried the user’s body inside a capsule. The evolved version unveiled Sunday is designed to wash not only the body but also the mind by playing a video and music according to the mental and physical condition based on the sensor that detects the user’s heart rate. Yoshimura, who experienced it, said with a smile, “It felt good and I was able to relax.”

