Komeito, DPFP Draft Stricter Rules on Corporate Donations

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and the Democratic Party for the People have drawn up a proposal to tighten regulations on political donations by companies and other organizations.

The proposal includes a ceiling of 20 million yen on political donations to the same recipient, on top of the current ceiling of 7.5 million to 100 million yen per year on total donations.

It calls for allowing only the headquarters and prefectural branches of political parties to receive donations from companies and other organizations.

Komeito and the DPFP plan to invite other parties including the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to discuss the proposal.

While the LDP is calling for the disclosure of the names and other information only of companies and other organizations whose annual donations exceed 10 million yen, Komeito and the DPFP propose setting the threshold at 50,000 yen.

