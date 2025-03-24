Cherry Blossoms Start Blooming in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Cherry blossoms have started blooming in Tokyo this season, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Monday.

The first buds have now opened on a benchmark Somei-Yoshino cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, according to the agency.

The blooming date was the same as in an average year and five days earlier than last year. Cherry trees in the Japanese capital are expected to be in full bloom in about a week.

On Sunday, the western city of Kochi and the southwestern city of Kumamoto were the first in the country to see this season’s cherry blossoms. On Monday, cherry trees also began having flowers in the southwestern cities of Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima.

Thanks to warm weather since mid-March, cherry blossoms are coming into bloom across Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]