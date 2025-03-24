Ceremony Marks Launch of SDF Joint Operations Command

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in Tokyo on Monday to mark the launch of the Joint Operations Command at Japan's Self-Defense Forces to direct the operations of the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs in an integrated way.

The Joint Operations Command, a permanent body with powerful authority that started with a staff of about 240, is aimed at addressing swiftly and smoothly the increasingly severe security environment and strengthening cooperation between the SDF and the U.S. military.

"We want you to build a system that can respond to all situations around the clock and improve the effectiveness of joint operations," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at the ceremony.

Air SDF Lt. Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, 59, who became the first commander of the Joint Operations Command, said, "We will make every effort to fulfill our missions with renewed determination."

The Joint Operations Command oversees SDF activities across wide areas, including space and cyber in addition to conventional land, sea and air in a seamless way, aiming to improve cross-domain operational capabilities.

