Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters for Longest Time since 2012

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 24 (Jiji Press)--Chinese coast guard ships have been in Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture for more than three and a half days since early Friday, the longest such stay since Japan nationalized the islands, which are also claimed by China, in 2012.

The previous record was 80 hours and 36 minutes from March 30 to April 2, 2023.

Japan Coast Guard patrol ships are urging Chinese vessels to leave the waters.

According to the JCG's 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, two Chinese vessels entered Japan's territorial waters near Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain at around 2 a.m. on Friday, and two more came later.

The Chinese ships are repeatedly attempting to approach Japanese fishing boats, according to the JCG.

