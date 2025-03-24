Ishiba to Attend Osaka Expo Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka on April 12, government officials said on Monday.

Ishiba will also observe a test-run rehearsal for the Expo in the western Japan city on April 5.

The trips are aimed at attracting more people to the event as sales of its advance tickets have been sluggish.

He visited the Expo venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, on Jan. 19.

“The government will make efforts for success,” Ishiba said at a meeting in Tokyo Monday of a group of lawmakers supporting the Expo.

