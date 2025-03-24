Nippon Steel Chief Indicates Better Understanding with U.S. Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. President Tadashi Imai said Monday that he believes the views of the Japanese steelmaker and the U.S. government are converging on the company's plan to buy United States Steel Corp.

"We are continuing negotiations so that we can reach a point where both sides can agree," Imai told reporters in Tokyo.

U.S. President Donald Trump opposes Nippon Steel's possible acquisition of the U.S. company, but has indicated he would allow the Japanese company to take a small stake.

Imai said he could not discuss anything specific about the talks with the U.S. government. Emphasizing the purpose of the proposed acquisition, he said, "We will contribute to boosting the U.S. steel and manufacturing industries."

