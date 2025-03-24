Beijing Rejects Tokyo's Protest over Statement on Ishiba's Remark

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government on Monday rejected the Japanese government's protest over a statement released by the Chinese side following Friday's meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In the statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Ishiba as saying that he respected the positions explained by the Chinese side. However, the Japanese government denied that the prime minister made such a remark during the meeting.

At a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Juakun said that it is normal to respect each other's positions in exchanges between countries.

