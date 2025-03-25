Japan 2024 Scallop Exports to Vietnam Jump 13-Fold

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Exports of Japanese scallops to Vietnam grew 13-fold from the previous year to 10.6 billion yen in 2024, the Japan External Trade Organization has said.

In 2023, the value of such exports was only 800 million yen, according to a survey on scallop processing and fisheries business operators in Vietnam, whose results were announced Monday.

There seem to be many cases in which Japanese scallops are firstly shipped to Vietnam to be processed and then exported to another country.

Japan's scallop exports took a blow from China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products, launched in 2023 due to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s release into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

JETRO hopes to encourage Japanese and Vietnamese companies to work together, while cooperating with the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

