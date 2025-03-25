Japan Emperor, Empress Welcome Brazilian President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife, Janja, at a welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

This marked the first welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace for state guests since a trip to Japan by U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 during his first term.

The Emperor and the Empress held talks with the Brazilian first couple for about 30 minutes.

Emperor Naruhito was gladdened by the gratitude Lula expressed for Japan's cooperation in the Brazilian auto industry, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Brazilian first lady explained about her work to protect female human rights. The Empress said that she was impressed by the efforts to support socially vulnerable people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]