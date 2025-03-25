Child Abuse in Japan Hits Record 226,000 Cases in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of child abuse cases handled by child consultation centers across Japan in fiscal 2023 rose by 10,666 from the previous year to a record high of 225,509, the government said Tuesday.

The number of psychological abuse cases grew by 6,834 to 134,948, or some 60 pct of the total. Children witnessing domestic violence represented nearly 60 pct of the psychological abuse cases.

The number of physical abuse cases rose by 2,159 to 51,623. Neglect cases stood at 36,465, up 1,593, and sexual abuse cases at 2,473, up 80.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list with 19,488 child abuse cases, followed by Osaka, with 15,140 cases, and Saitama, with 14,351 cases.

The share of child abuse cases reported by police was 51.7 pct. Reports from neighbors or acquaintances made up 9.8 pct, while 8.5 pct of reports came from families.

