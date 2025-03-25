Kyoto to Raise Maximum Hotel Tax to 10,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The city assembly of Kyoto in western Japan passed an ordinance by a majority vote Tuesday to raise its maximum accommodation tax to 10,000 yen per guest per night.

The amount will be the highest among areas using a flat-rate tax system across the country, according to the internal affairs ministry. Once approved by the internal affairs minister, the ordinance will take effect in March 2026.

The city currently collects between 200 yen and 1,000 yen in taxes per night per guest, depending on hotel rates.

The ordinance will allow the city to collect 10,000 yen for hotel stays costing 100,000 yen or more, on top of 200 yen for stays costing less than 6,000 yen, 400 yen for stays costing between 6,000 yen and less than 20,000 yen, 1,000 yen for stays costing between 20,000 yen and less than 50,000 yen, and 4,000 yen for stays costing between 50,000 yen and less than 100,000 yen.

The city’s revenue from accommodation taxes totaled some 5.2 billion yen in fiscal 2023. It expects the hike in the upper limit to boost the tax revenue to about 12.6 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]