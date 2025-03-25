Japanese Court Orders Dissolution of Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered the dissolution of the Unification Church, saying unjust donation-soliciting activities by members of the religious group caused unprecedentedly large damage.

Kenya Suzuki, presiding judge at Tokyo District Court, accepted the claims made by the culture ministry to seek the disbandment of the group formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

It was the first ever court decision to disband a religious group for committing illegal acts under the Civil Code. The Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult was ordered to dissolve after its senior figures were found criminally liable over incidents, including a deadly sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system in 1995.

The Unification Church plans to appeal Tuesday's decision to Tokyo High Court. The dissolution order will come into effect if the high court upholds the district court decision, making the group lose its status as a religious corporation.

While the Unification Church can continue religious activities under this scenario, it will have to dispose of its assets, including facilities of worship, and will become ineligible for tax breaks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]