Rapidus Ties Up with Quest Global on Chip Design

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Rapidus Corp. said Tuesday that it has concluded a partnership with Singaporean engineering services firm Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd. to shorten the development period of chips for artificial intelligence technology.

Quest Global has over 21,000 engineers globally, supporting product design for major firms in a wide range of areas including aerospace and vehicles.

Rapidus, a Japanese chipmaker, hopes that the collaboration with Global Quest will help it speed the design process and expand sales.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Quest Global CEO Ajit Prabhu said the company could send more than 500 engineers to Rapidus in the future.

"The length of our design process, which now takes over a year, will be cut by a third or a half," Rapidus CEO Atsuyoshi Koike said.

