Ishiba Reluctant to Accept Komeito-DPFP Proposal on Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is reluctant to accept a joint proposal by Komeito, the coalition partner of his Liberal Democratic Party, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People to tighten rules on political donations by companies and other organizations, it was learned Tuesday.

Ishiba expressed his reluctance during a meeting with Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito at the prime minister's office on the day.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saito quoted Ishiba as saying that the Komeito-DPFP proposal is very difficult for the LDP to accept, and that the prime minister hopes to advance discussions on how to find common ground.

Saito said he told Ishiba of his intention to work to gain understanding for the proposal from the LDP, as well as the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), another major opposition party.

The LDP has submitted a bill that would continue to allow donations from companies and other organizations while requiring the disclosure of the names of companies and other organizations whose annual donations exceed 10 million yen.

