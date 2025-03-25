U.S. Osprey Makes Emergency Landing at Central Japan Airport
Nagano, March 25 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. Osprey military transport aircraft made an emergency landing at Matsumoto Airport in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Another Osprey also landed at the airport around 3:35 p.m. and left five minutes later.
No injury has been reported regarding the developments, according to prefectural government officials and others.
The airport closed temporarily from around 3:45 p.m., affecting some flight services, the prefectural officials said.
