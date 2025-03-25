Unification Church Victims Voice Joy over Dissolution Order

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi/Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Victims who suffered from large donations to the Unification Church expressed joy Tuesday over Tokyo District Court's decision the same day to order the dissolution of the controversial religious group.

A woman in her 30s whose father is still a believer said that he and her mother, a former believer, have donated at least several tens of millions of yen to the Unification Church. "It wasn't an organization that should have received tax benefits as a religious corporation," she said. "I am happy about the dissolution order."

The woman added that the Unification Church's assets should be preserved so that they can be used to cover compensation. "I hope the public will continue to monitor the religious group and consider it an issue that could affect them, so that the damage will not be repeated," she said.

A man in his 60s whose wife is a former follower of the group called the dissolution order "a milestone." Noting that some people are likely to continue to believe the teachings of the Unification Church even after it loses its status as a religious corporation, he said, "I hope the families of believers will raise their voices and seek help, including from public consultation services."

Tatsuo Hashida, 67, who leads a group of victims and their supporters in the western Japan prefecture of Kochi, said his former wife donated 100 million yen to the Unification Church. "The order is no surprise," Hashida told a press conference in the city of Kochi. "I knew how bad (the Unification Church) was, so I believed the order would be issued."

