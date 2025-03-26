Leaders Covered Up Data Tampering at Hitachi Zosen from 2015

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Top leaders of Japanese heavy machinery maker Hitachi Zosen Corp., now called Kanadevia Corp., covered up its group's tampering of data on ship engines from 2015, according to an announcement.

The then president and the then chairman of Hitachi Zosen recognized the problem in 2015 but kept it undisclosed, said a report by a special investigation committee on the data-tampering scandal announced Tuesday.

"The top management at that time did not have the courage to deal with it drastically," Kanadevia President Michi Kuwahara told a press conference in Osaka the same day.

Also on Tuesday, Kanadevia said that new irregularities were discovered at waste incineration and other facilities.

Kuwahara apologized, saying, "We have greatly damaged trust" in the group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]