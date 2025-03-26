LDP Suggests Upper House Committee Vote on Budget Bill for Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday proposed that the House of Councillors Budget Committee puts a fiscal 2025 government budget bill to a vote on Friday.

Junichi Ishii, the LDP’s Diet affairs chief in the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, also suggested placing the bill before the Upper House plenary session later the same day.

His counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yoshitaka Saito, however, rejected both proposals during a meeting of the two men, citing insufficient deliberations on the bill.

Also during their talks, the CDP’s Saito brought up Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba voicing plans to compile “powerful” measures to tackle the rising cost of living in a meeting on Tuesday with Tetsuo Saito, head of the LDP’s coalition partner, Komeito.

The CDP official criticized the move by Ishiba, saying that it was inappropriate for the LDP president to say something that may suggest compiling a supplementary budget at a time when Upper House deliberations are underway for the main budget bill.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]