JR West Builds Station Building Using 3D Printer

Newsfrom Japan

Arida, Wakayama Pref., March 26 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, on Wednesday built a station building that consists of parts made with 3D printer technology, in Wakayama Prefecture.

It is the world's first station building built with 3D printer technology, the company said.

The building at Hatsushima Station in the city of Arida on the Kisei Line is some 2.6 meters high, with an area of about 10 square meters. The company aims to open it in July.

The building consists of four parts, including the roof and walls, which were produced by Japanese housing maker Serendix Inc.

The formwork was formed using mortar with a 3D printer, and reinforcing steel was put in the hollow part and concrete was filled. The building has earthquake resistance similar to that of reinforced concrete houses, JR West said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]