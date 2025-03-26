Ishiba, Lula Agree on Mutual Visits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday agreed on mutual visits by the two countries' leaders and confirmed their cooperation in promoting decarbonization and expanding investments.

The two countries released an action plan that outlines measures to promote their strategic and global partnership over the next five years.

Ishiba told a joint press conference with Lula after their meeting in Tokyo that the two countries will deepen their cooperation in many fields including diplomacy, trade and investment, and climate change.

Lula said the meeting helped to reinforce relations between Japan and Brazil.

The mutual visits by leaders to each other's countries will take place once every two years. Tokyo hopes these will help further boost collaboration with Brazil, a leader of Global South emerging market countries.

