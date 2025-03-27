Tokyo's Takanawa Gateway City Area Partially Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, launched part of its Takanawa Gateway City large-scale redevelopment area in Tokyo on Thursday.

The company opened two buildings with offices and a convention center big enough for international conferences in the area located in the former site of a now-defunct railway yard in Minato Ward.

The buildings are directly connected to Takanawa Gateway Station on the Yamanote Line. JR East aims to make Takanawa Gateway City into a base for international exchanges.

"Just as railways were a symbol of innovation in modern Japan, we'll firmly succeed the tradition of exchange and innovation and develop this city area further," Yoichi Kise, president of JR East, said in an opening ceremony in the morning.

Takanawa Gateway City is a 9.5-hectare area with five buildings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]