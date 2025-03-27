Ishiba Not to Release Statement on 80th War Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is unlikely to release a government-adopted statement to mark the 80th anniversary this year of the country's surrender in World War II, government officials said Thursday.

Instead, Ishiba plans to set up a panel as early as April to hear experts' opinions about the war, the officials said.

The panel's discussions are expected to focus on why Japan plunged into the reckless war and why the government was unable to rein in a runaway military.

The panel is expected to release a report on the discussions toward the Aug. 15 war-end anniversary.

The move is apparently designed to share lessons from the conflict and show Japan's determination to remain a peaceful country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]