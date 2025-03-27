Japan to Consider All Options over U.S. Auto Tariffs: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that his government has "all kinds of options" on how to respond to the imposition of 25 pct tariffs on automobile imports announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On the same day, Tokyo again asked Washington to exempt Japan from the auto tariffs.

When Kiyomi Tsujimoto, executive deputy president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at a parliamentary committee meeting Thursday, urged the government to take measures against the U.S. move, Ishiba said, "We are considering all possible responses."

At the same time, Ishiba suggested that the government plans to carefully assess the situation, saying, "We have to think about what will best serve Japan's national interests."

He also said, "Japan has made considerable investments in the United States, created a lot of jobs and paid the highest wages."

