U.S. Senate Panel OKs Japan Envoy Nominee Glass

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday approved by a majority vote a plan for nominee George Glass to become U.S. ambassador to Japan.

The former U.S. ambassador to Portugal is expected to arrive in Japan after the Senate gives its seal of approval at a plenary meeting.

In a confirmation hearing before the committee earlier this month, Glass vowed to work on further beefing up Japan-U.S. ties.

He also pledged to realize increases in Japan's host nation expenses for U.S. troops stationed in the Asian country and its defense spending.

Glass expressed readiness to adopt a hard-line stance in negotiations to reduce his country's trade deficit with Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]