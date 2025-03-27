Japan Emperor Bids Farewell to Brazil President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito bade farewell on Thursday to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at a hotel in Tokyo.

The Emperor arrived at the hotel in Chiyoda Ward where the president stayed around 10 a.m.

Lula told him that he will never forget the warm welcome he received in Japan. "I am certain that the friendship and goodwill between both countries have been deepened," the Emperor replied.

They chatted for some 20 minutes and parted with a hug. The president's wife had already left Japan for her work.

