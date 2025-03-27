Ex-Japan Lawmaker Hirose Found Guilty of Fraud
Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced former lawmaker Megumi Hirose to 30 months in prison, suspended for five years, for defrauding the government of several million yen in salary for a secretary.
Takashi Ishikawa, presiding judge at Tokyo District Court, said that Hirose, 58, went ahead with the fraud although she holds a lawyer qualification and despite her husband telling her it was illegal.
She showed "extremely poor consideration and deserves condemnation," the judge said.
Hirose was a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, before stepping down in August 2024 over the scandal.
The judge ruled that Hirose submitted a fake document to the Upper House, claiming that she had hired the wife of her first publicly funded secretary as her second secretary in December 2022.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]