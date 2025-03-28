Japan FTC Warns Chateraise over Subcontract Law Breaches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has warned confectionery maker Chateraise Co., alleging that the company refused to receive products from suppliers in violation of the subcontract law.

On Thursday, the regulatory watchdog also urged the company, based in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, near Tokyo, to take action to prevent a recurrence of such a problem.

According to the FTC, Chateraise commissioned 11 companies to make packaging materials for its Western confectionery but did not receive some of the products even after the designated delivery dates.

As of Dec. 30 last year, the company had refused to receive goods worth 23.83 million yen, of which those worth 13 million yen should have been delivered more than a year before.

In addition, the company had, from December 2023 at the latest, suppliers store the goods it refused to receive without paying fees.

