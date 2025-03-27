Fuji Media Heavyweight Hieda to Step Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc., parent of scandal-embattled Fuji Television Network Inc., announced Thursday that Hisashi Hieda will step down as the two firms' executive managing adviser.

The move is aimed at reforming the media group's corporate culture, believed to be behind its mishandling of a sex scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai. Some had said that Hieda, who has strong sway in the group, was all but certain to have to resign.

Hieda's departure will take effect Thursday for Fuji TV and on the day of a June shareholders meeting for Fuji Media. Fuji Media President Osamu Kanemitsu will become the parent's chairman without representation rights, while Executive Vice President Kenji Shimizu, who is also Fuji TV president, will succeed Kanemitsu in June.

The media group has been under fire since it was learned that then Fuji TV President Koichi Minato did not notify the company's compliance division of the celebrity's June 2023 incident with a woman and failed to stop airing shows featuring Nakai after the incident. This has led to over 300 companies pulling their advertisements from the broadcaster.

Minato and Fuji TV Chairman Shuji Kano stepped down in January to take blame for the turmoil. A third-party committee set up by the company is expected to compile an investigative report on the scandal as early as later this month.

