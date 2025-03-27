Japanese Film Director Masahiro Shinoda Dies at 94

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Masahiro Shinoda, a film director known for his unique Japanese aesthetic style, died of pneumonia on Tuesday. He was 94.

He was married to Japanese actress Shima Iwashita.

Shinoda made a debut as a film director in 1960. He depicted the feelings of male and female protagonists from an aesthetic worldview in "Shinju Ten no Amijima," released in 1969.

He won the Silver Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1986 with "Yari no Gonza."

His later works gained a high reputation for their visual beauty using computer graphics.

