Ishiba to Visit Philippines, Vietnam to Boost Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is planning to visit the Philippines and Vietnam during the holidays starting late next month, government officials said Thursday.

Ishiba aims to reinforce security cooperation with the two Southeast Asian countries to counter China’s aggressive moves in the South China Sea.

Japan has been supporting the Philippines, which is located in a crucial shipping route, by providing defense equipment and large patrol ships.

With Vietnam, Japan has also been promoting equipment transfers and defense exchanges.

In the economic field, Ishiba is expected to told leaders of the Philippines and Vietnam that Japan remains committed to supporting the two countries in areas including infrastructure development, medical care and human resources development.

