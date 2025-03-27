Japan, 8 Others Agree to Cut Saury Catch Quota by 10 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan and eight other economies agreed Thursday to reduce this year's catch quota for saury in the northern Pacific by 10 pct to 202,500 tons.

The decrease reflects low catches linked to overfishing and changes in the marine environment.

The nine economies reached the agreement at an annual gathering of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission.

In the previous meeting in April 2024, participants agreed to introduce a rule to calculate catch quotas based on data and to keep changes within 10 pct of the previous year's quotas. Under the rule, the 2025 saury catch quota in the high seas was cut by 10 pct to 121,500 tons.

The total saury catch volume in the northern Pacific in 2024 came to roughly 150,000 tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]