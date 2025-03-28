Suicides in Japan Decrease to 2nd Lowest on Record in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of suicides in Japan decreased by 1,517 from the previous year to 20,320 in 2024, the second-lowest level on record, the health ministry said Friday.

The tally by the ministry, however, was revised up by 52 from the preliminary data released in January. The ministry's data are based on statistics taken by the National Police Agency.

In the statistics, which began in 1978, the record low is 20,169 marked in 2019.

Despite the overall drop, suicides among elementary to high school students increased by 16 to 529, including 290 suicides by girls, up by 36. Both climbed to their highest levels on existing record since 1980.

The number of suicides among men fell for the first time in three years, posting a drop of 1,061 to 13,801. Those among women decreased by 456 to 6,519, the second straight annual fall.

