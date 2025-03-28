Okayama Forest Fire Declared Contained

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--A forest fire in Okayama Prefecture has been contained, Masao Omori, mayor of the city of Okayama, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, said Friday.

The fire, which broke out Sunday, has ravaged some 565 hectares, making it the biggest ever in the prefecture, and burned six homes and warehouses.

Fire authorities will continue activities in order to fully put out the blaze.

Evacuation orders, issued to up to 2,133 people in the prefecture, were all lifted on Friday.

The city of Imabari in Ehime Prefecture plans to declare early next week that a forest fire in the western Japan prefecture has been suppressed. The fire also broke out Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]