Imperial Household Agency to Launch Official Account on YouTube

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency said Friday it will start operating an official channel on the YouTube video-sharing platform on Tuesday.

The agency, which launched an official account on Instagram in April last year, aims to further boost information sharing through social media.

The activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and nature at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo will be featured on the YouTube channel. A video of a press conference by the Emperor for his birthday will also be uploaded.

The comment section of the account will be disabled.

Maiko Fujiwara, who heads the agency's public relations office, explained that YouTube is used by many generations, especially by young people, saying, "We would like to convey information to as many people as possible."

