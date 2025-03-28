Japan Household Electricity Bills to Go Up in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 10 major electricity suppliers said Friday that monthly bills for average households will go up by between 385 yen and 465 yen in April, due mainly to the end of government subsidies to curb inflation.

Government subsidies covered 1.3 yen per kilowatt-hour in March, but will not be provided next month.

In addition, the surcharge aimed at promoting renewable energy will be raised to 3.98 yen per kilowatt-hour starting next month, up 0.49 yen from the fiscal year through this month.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said fees for average households that use 260 kilowatt-hours of power per month will increase by 436 yen from March to 9,031 yen next month. Kansai Electric Power Co. plans a hike of 465 yen to 7,791 yen.

Kyushu Electric Power Co., which assumes that standard households use 250 kilowatt-hours per month, will raise its fees by 448 yen to 7,671 yen.

