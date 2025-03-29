Many Japan Firms to Raise Starting Salaries: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of companies in Japan are moving to raise the starting salaries for new employees at a time when labor shortages are becoming serious in the country.

Of 100 major companies surveyed by Jiji Press, 42 said they plan to increase the starting pay for new graduates who join them this spring. Five companies said they plan to raise the pay in spring 2026 while four firms plan to do so both this year and next.

Meanwhile, 33 companies said they are discussing the possibility of raising the starting salaries or did not give responses. Only 16 companies said they have no plans to hike the starting pay.

Of the firms planning to offer higher starting salaries this spring, 13 said they will raise the pay by between 10,000 yen and 19,999 yen, followed by nine planning hikes of between 20,000 yen and 29,999 yen.

Daiwa House Industry Co. and Mitsubishi Estate Co. will raise the starting pay by 100,000 yen and 45,000 yen, respectively.

