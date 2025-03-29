Prince Hisahito to Rent Apartment Near University

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, who is set to enroll in the University of Tsukuba in April, will rent a private apartment near the institute in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, an official has said.

For the time being, the 18-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will commute between his residence at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo's Minato Ward and the university by car.

He is then expected to go to the university from the apartment sometimes while adjusting to the new life, Naomasa Yoshida, grand master of the Crown Prince's Household, told a press conference Friday. No agency official will be deployed in the city of Tsukuba on a regular basis, Yoshida said.

Prince Hisahito chose the two options of commuting from his Tokyo residence and from the apartment in a safe environment, taking into account classes at the university and other activities, according to Yoshida.

The prince, scheduled to attend the university's entrance ceremony on April 5, plans to put his study first during his university life.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]